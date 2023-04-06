ATOMIC KINGS Feat. Former BADLANDS / RED DRAGON CARTEL Bassist GREG CHAISSON Share Debut Album Audio Teaser

Atomic Kings, featuring Greg Chaisson (formerly of Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel) along with Ryan McKay (formerly of the Crash Street Kids), will be releasing their debut record through ToneHouse Records on May 3. The album features nine tracks, and is very diverse in sound and style.

Drawing from influences like Led Zepplin, The Doors, Pink Floyd, and Robin Trower, Atomic Kings have created a sound deeply rooted in 60s and 70s rock but with a modern twist.

ToneHouse Records has released a 90-second promo video with snippets of songs from the record. Check it out below, and pre-order the album at the ToneHouse Records website.

Pre-orders include:

- Autographed CD

- Exclusive Custom Atomic Kings Guitar Pick

- Digital Download of the bonus track "Illusion", only available during the pre-order.

For more information, visit the Atomic Kings Facebook page here.