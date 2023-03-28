ATOMIC KINGS Feat. Former BADLANDS / RED DRAGON CARTEL Bassist GREG CHAISSON To Release Debut Album In May

Atomic Kings, featuring Greg Chaisson (formerly of Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel) along with Ryan McKay (formerly of the Crash Street Kids), will be releasing their debut record through ToneHouse Records on May 3. The album features nine tracks, and is very diverse in sound and style.

ToneHouse Records will release a 90-second promo video with snippets of songs from the record on March 28. Pre-orders for the record will begin April 1 on the ToneHouse Records website.

For more information, visit the Atomic Kings Facebook page here.