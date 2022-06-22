ATREYU Announce 20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Debut Album, Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Atreyu's debut, Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses, Craft Recordings announces a special slate of vinyl reissues.

In addition to returning to classic black vinyl, the metalcore masterpiece (which features the singles "Ain't Love Grand" and "Lip Gloss and Black") will also be available in three collectible colorways. These include a "smokey clear" edition, exclusive to Revolver and limited to just 200 units, as well as "clear-blue/black swirl" wax, limited to 500 units, and exclusive to Atreyu's website. Additionally, fans can find a "sea glass clear" edition, limited to 500 units, exclusively at the Victory Records and Craft Recordings websites. All editions will be released on November 18 and are available for pre-order today.

Named for the protagonist in Michael Ende's The Neverending Story, Atreyu were formed in 1998. By the time they caught the attention of Victory Records in 2001, Atreyu had already released two EPs - the seven-track Visions in 1999 and the five-track Fractures in the Facade of Your Porcelain Beauty in early 2001. The latter release would lay the foundation for the metal band's debut album, with early versions of the songs "Living Each Day Like You're Already Dead," "Someone's Standing on My Chest," and "Tulips Are Better."

After signing to Victory, the band entered New Jersey's Trax East studio with producer Eric Rachel (The Starting Line, The Black Dahlia Murder) to lay down the tracks for their full-length. In addition to re-imagining the three songs off Fractures in the Facade of Your Porcelain Beauty, Atreyu wrote a scorching collection of new material, deftly combining honest, reflective lyricism with the sounds of thrash, hardcore punk, and the New Wave of Swedish Death Metal.

Among the highlights is the unrelenting "Living Each Day Like You're Already Dead," the cathartic "At Least I Know I'm a Sinner," and the melodic first single, "Ain't Love Grand," which ruminates on the devastating pain of a breakup. "Lip Gloss and Black," released as a follow-up single, showcases each of the band members' prowess on their instruments - particularly lead guitarist Dan Jacobs, who channels '80s guitar heroes in his opening riffs, and vocalist Brandon Saller, who shines through his breakneck drumming and his soaring, melodic vocals. The song - which features Atreyu's trademark lyrics "Live, Love, Burn, Die" - was vital in bringing the five-piece mainstream attention, thanks in part to its sultry video, which aired in heavy rotation on MTV2's Headbangers Ball and FuseTV's Uranium.

Emotive, explosive, dynamic, and fearless, Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses was released in June 2002 and immediately captured the attention of the press. Fans agreed wholeheartedly. Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses would go on to sell more than 240,000 copies worldwide, and, upon its reissue in 2004, landed in the Top 40 of Billboard's Top Heatseekers and Top Independent Albums charts. Today, it is regarded as a defining album in the metalcore milieu.

Since then, Atreyu have become one of the biggest bands in the genre, with an ardent global fanbase, thanks in part to two runs on Ozzfest, sold-out headlining tours, appearances on movie and game soundtracks, and performances alongside peers like Linkin Park, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Slipknot, and Bring Me the Horizon. To date, they have released a total of eight studio albums, including A Death-Grip on Yesterday (2006), which marked their first LP to break the Billboard 200's Top 10, and Lead Sails Paper Anchor (2007), which landed at No.8, and topped both the U.S. Hard Rock and Rock Albums charts.

The band, which currently consists of Saller (vocals), Jacobs (lead guitar), Travis Miguel (rhythm guitar), Porter McKnight (bass), and Kyle Rosa (drums), released their latest album, Baptize, in 2021. Produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, The Used, 5 Seconds of Summer), the album is a bold chapter in Atreyu's never-ending story of determination and finds the band returning to the melodic flair of Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses. Looking ahead, fans can catch Atreyu this fall at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival, while the band will embark on an extensive international tour, beginning in February 2023.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"A Song for The Optimists:

"Dilated"

"Ain't Love Grand"

"Living Each Day Like You're Already Dead"

"Deanne The Arsonist"



Side B:

"Someone's Standing On My Chest"

"At Least I Know I'm A Sinner"

"Tulips Are Better"

"A Vampires Lament"

"Lip Gloss And Black"