ATREYU Announce Baptize Headline US Tour; CROWN THE EMPIRE, TETRARCH, SAUL, DEFYING DECAY To Support
June 2, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Atreyu will release their new album, Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. The band has announced its first tour plans in support of the album.
Atreyu will embark on the headline The Baptize Tour this fall. The U. tour kicks off on November 9 in Dallas and runs through December 16 in Santa Ana in their native Orange County, California. The trek will feature special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay.
Atreyu are eager to get back on the road and perform songs from the new record (and beyond) for their legion of dedicated fans.
"The time is… NOW?!," the band says. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!"
Tickets options are available here.
Tour dates:
November
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
10 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse
11 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA
13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian
20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
23 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
27 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
30 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
December
1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
3 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
7 - Denver, CO - The Summit
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11 - Portland, OR - Roseland
12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocadile
14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Baptize features high profile features from rock heavyweights like Travis Barker, Jacoby Shaddix, and Matt Heafy. Ultimately, Atreyu remain as vital as ever. They are decades deep into a career that sees them accomplishing new milestones daily with each Baptize song drop.
Pre-order Baptize here.
Tracklisting:
"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"
"Baptize"
"Save Us"
"Underrated"
"Broken Again"
"Weed"
"Dead Weight"
"Catastrophe"
"Fucked Up"
"Sabotage Me"
"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach
"No Matter What"
"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium
"Stay"
"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker
"Catastrophe"
"Underrated" video:
"Warrior" video:
"Save Us" video: