ATREYU Announce New Album, Drop Two New Songs

Atreyu have announced their new album Baptize, will be released June 4 via Spinefarm Records. Pre-order it here.

The band has shared not one but two brand new songs from the record. Listen to the anthemic "Warrior," featuring Travis Barker, and "Underrated" now:

"'Warrior' is song about persistence and never giving up," the band shares. "We hope this song can be the puzzle piece that helps people realize that we ALL have the capacity for greatness. Sometimes, greatness can exist in the shadows and lives buried under negativity, trauma, or anxiety. 'Warrior' is about searching through all of that endless darkness to finally find the sunrise."

Atreyu continues, "When we wrote 'Warrior,' the idea to do a big marching drum break came about. We wanted it to feel like a hometown football game. Travis Barker was the perfect person to bring this to life. It's cool to have him be a part of the song and to perform in a different light than what people may be used to."

About "Underrated," the band says, "We've always had to prove ourselves. We've never been handed anything nor have we taken any shortcuts. It's never been 'the easy way.' Over two decades later, we're still making our mark."

Tracklisting:

"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"Fucked Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker