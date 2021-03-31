ATREYU Debut "Underrated" Music Video

Atreyu will release their new album, Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. The band has released a video for the track "Underrated", which can be found below. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"Fucked Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker

"Underrated" video:

"Warrior" video: