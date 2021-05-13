ATREYU Enlist Famous Friends For "Catastrophe" Music Video

May 13, 2021, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal atreyu

ATREYU Enlist Famous Friends For "Catastrophe" Music Video

"Haters gonna hate. Potatoes gonna potate." Wait, what? What do Nothing More, Trivium, Ice Nine Kills, Hyro the Hero, Bad Wolves, and Silverstein have in common? Find out below:

Atreyu will release their new album, Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"
"Baptize"
"Save Us"
"Underrated"
"Broken Again"
"Weed"
"Dead Weight"
"Catastrophe"
"Fucked Up"
"Sabotage Me"
"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach
"No Matter What"
"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium
"Stay"
"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker

"Underrated" video:

"Warrior" video:



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews