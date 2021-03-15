ATREYU Premier Music Video For "Warrior" Feat. TRAVIS BARKER

Atreyu will release their new album, Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. The band has just shared the video for the anthemic first single "Warrior" featuring Travis Barker.

"Sometimes life punches you in the face," the band says. "The fist hurts - and the floor hurts worse. But getting back up feels incredible. 'Warrior' is a song about the war within. There is a daily battle inside all of us, as well as the knowledge that we each have the power to not only get back up, but also have the fire we need to thrive and burn brighter than ever."

The song has already been one of the most added songs to rock radio and is featured on key playlists such as Spotify's Rock This, Apple's Breaking Hard Rock, and Amazon's Fresh Rock. Watch the video below:

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"Fucked Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker

"Underrated":