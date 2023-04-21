ATREYU Release "God/Devil" Music Video

Atreyu have released a video for "God/Devil", a track from The Hope Of A Spark EP, out now via Spinefarm and available here. Watch the new clip below:

The four tracks on The Hope Of A Spark EP embody everything that the band has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band’s story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus.

Produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, the new music explores reflection and rumination on modern life's pressures, pleasures, and pains, with each track representing a snapshot of deeply personal, lived, and shared experiences.

Tracklisting:

"Drowning"

"God/Devil"

"Capital F"

"Watch Me Burn"

"Watch Me Burn" video:

"Drowning" video:

Atreyu will kick off The Hope Of A Spark headlining tour on April 27 in Sacramento at Ace of Spades, with a one-off date supporting Kayzo on May 6 in Los Angeles. The tour will conclude on May 21 in Denver at the Gothic Theatre. Unless otherwise noted, all dates are with special guests Point North, Within Destruction, and LYLVC. Tickets are available for purchase here.

U.S. Tour Dates:

April

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

28 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

29 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

30 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

May

2 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *

7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

8 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

10 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

11 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House

12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

13 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

16 - Belvedere, IL - The Apollo

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live **

21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre **

* = Supporting Kayzo

** = Without Point North

(Photo - Dennis Larance)