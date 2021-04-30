ATREYU Releases Visualizer For New Song "Catastrophe"

Atreyu will release their new album, Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. The band has released a visualizer for the track "Catastrophe", which can be seen below.

"'Catastrophe' is, in essence, an apocolyptic love song," the band reveals. "We took a more imaginative approach to the feelings about that we as individuals and the rest of the planet were going through. The world felt like it was falling apart around us. Nothing was certain, and stress and darkness were coming in from every angle. But living through it all with someone who you truly love somehow made it all okay."

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"Fucked Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker

"Underrated" video:

"Warrior" video: