​ATREYU To Release The Moment You Find Your Flame EP In August; "Gone" Lyric Video Streaming; The Beautiful Dark Of Life Album Due This Year

Atreyu announces The Moment You Find Your Flame EP, due August 18, hot on the heels of the recent EP, The Hope Of A Spark.

Inspired initially by ideas brought by guitarist Dan Jacobs, the lead single, “Gone”, is an arena-ready rock anthem that yearns for a lost love and laments the personal failings that brought about the relationship’s demise. Watch a lyric video below.

Atreyu also announces The Beautiful Dark Of Life album due later this year as part of the EP series delivering the final chapter of the Seasons of Life concept along the rollercoaster of human existence.

The Moment You Find Your Flame EP, produced by long-time collaborator John Feldman, reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one's perception of their own abilities. The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

The EP and the band encompass five friends who came together to create music for themselves, for each other, and for the thriving community that has forged around it. They are bonds born of time, of joy and sadness, of success and hardship and most importantly, they are born of an openness that allows five unique creative personalities to unite in something far stronger and far bigger than the sum of its talented parts.

“‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still,” said bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight.

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment,” concluded Jacobs. “Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they’re losing their minds. They’re having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

The Moment You Find Your Flame tracklisting:

"Good Enough"

"Immortal"

"Gone"

"I Don’t Wanna Die"

"Gone" lyric video:

Atreyu has confirmed to join Iron Maiden in Calgary on September 28 at Scotiabank Saddledome, Edmonton on September 30 at Rogers Place, and Vancouver on October 2 at the Rogers Arena.

The band will perform at California - Is For Lovers, Rocklahoma 2023, and the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in the fall ahead of the Canada dates.

North American tour dates:

August

26 - Silverado, CA - California - Is For Lovers, Oak Canyon Park

September

2 - Pyror, OK - Rocklahoma 2023

7 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

(Photo - Michala Austin)