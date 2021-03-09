ATROCITY Frontman ALEXANDER KRULL Remembers ENTOMBED A.D. Vocalist L-G PETROV - "Incredible Memories That Will Stay In Our Hearts Forever"

It was revealed yesterday (March 8th) that legendary Entombed/Entombed A.D. singer Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov has passed away at the age of 49 after suffering from incurable bile duct cancer. Atrocity frontman / founder Alexander Krull has posted the following tribute to L-G.

Krull: "It's with great dismay and in deep grief that we learned that our brother of metal L-G Petrov has left us forever. This is a huge loss to his family, Entombed A.D. band colleagues, friends and the entire metal scene.

L-G is a death metal icon! We were very lucky to have L-G on our last Atrocity album, Okkult II as a guest singer on 'Devil's Covenant', and the honor that we shared the stage together as Entombed for the first time played in Germany on our Support The Underground festivals back in 1990. These are incredible memories that will stay in our hearts forever. Thank you for the music and great times! We wish family, friends and the band a lot of strength in these dark days.

Have a good journey old friend, see you on the other side."

Entombed A.D. issued the following statement regarding L-G's passing:

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: ‘I will never die, it will never die.’ And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.

R.I.P. L-G Petrov.”

BraveWords is devasted and offers up our deepest condolences to L-G’s family, friends and fans. L-G can be heard growling on these game-changing Entombed albums: Left Hand Path (1990), Wolverine Blues (1993) and DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight and Speak the Truth (1997).