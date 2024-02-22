ATROPHY Unleash "Seeds Of Sorrow" Lyric Video

34 years since their latest album Violent By Nature, released in 1990, Tucson, Arizona-based thrash metal titans, Atrophy, return with a brand new album. Asylum will be unleashed on March 15 via Massacre Records, the pre-sale is now available here.

Asylum marks the next evolutionary step for Atrophy. Keeping the speed of Socialized Hate and the grooves of Violent By Nature, this album adds a big dose of heaviness to the mix resulting in a satisfying aural kick in your face. Following the previously-released, first single and album opening track, “Punishment For All”, today Atrophy are sharing a lyric video for their new single "Seeds Of Sorrow". The track is out now on all digital services here. Watch the lyric video below.

"'Seeds Of Sorrow' was inspired by the mass shootings in America. In fact, as I was writing the song, almost every day they were talking about another killing on the news. Whether it was a drive-by shooting done by gang members, killing innocent people or children who just happened to be caught in the crossfire or some crazed individual who goes out and kills for the sport of it," frontman Brian Zimmerman comments. "Gun violence is out of control. Our government is sitting idle because of the second amendment. The NRA pays a lot of people a lot of money to let this issue sit. The fear of tramping on American rights and losing the next election combined with the possible loss of the NRA money put into the election funds causes these people to choose to do nothing."

Asylum was produced, mixed and mastered by Alex Parra at Second Sight Studio.

Tracklisting:

"Punishment For All"

"High Anxiety"

"Seeds Of Sorrow"

"Distortion"

"Bleeding Out"

"American Dream"

"Close My Eyes"

"The Apostle"

"Five Minutes ‘Til Suicide"

"Seeds Of Sorrow" lyric video:

"Punishment For All" lyric video:

Album lineup:

Brian Zimmerman - Vocals

Nathan Montalvo - Lead Guitar

Mark Coglan - Rhythm Guitar

Josh Gibbs - Bass Guitar

Jonas Shütz - Drums

Guest musicians:

Kragen Lum - Lead Guitar on “American Dream”

Justin Stear - Bass Guitar on “American Dream”, “Close My Eyes”, “Distortion”