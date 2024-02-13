ATTIC Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Return Of The Witchfinder Album

German heavy metallers Attic will release their third album Return Of The Wichfinder April 5, 2024 on vinyl, compact disc, box set (vinyl + CD + mc) and the known digital channels via Ván Records. Preorder at van-records.com.

Second single and title track to the album is available below.

The artwork was created by the exceedingly talented Daniele Valeriani Art. It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Marco Brinkmann in the crypts of his Hellforge Studio.

Tracklisting:

“The Covenant”

“Darkest Rites”

“Hailstorm And Tempest”

“The Thief’s Candle”

“Return Of The Witchfinder”

“Offerings To Baalberith”

“Azrael”

“Up In The Castle”

“The Baleful Baron”

“Synodus Horrenda”

"Return Of The Witchfinder":

"Darkest Rites" video: