ATTIC To Release Return Of The Witchfinder In April; “Darkest Rites” Video Streaming

January 31, 2024, an hour ago

German heavy metallers Attic have announced their third album Return Of The Wichfinder, to be released April 5, 2024 on vinyl, compact disc, box set (vinyl + CD + mc) and via the known digital channels via Ván Records. Preorder at van-records.com.

First single and video for “Darkest Rites” is available below.

The artwork was created by the exceedingly talented Daniele Valeriani Art. It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Marco Brinkmann in the crypts of his Hellforge Studio.

Tracklisting:

“The Covenant”
“Darkest Rites”
“Hailstorm And Tempest”
“The Thief’s Candle”
“Return Of The Witchfinder”
“Offerings To Baalberith”
“Azrael”
“Up In The Castle”
“The Baleful Baron”
“Synodus Horrenda”

"Darkest Rites" video:



