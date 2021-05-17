AUÐN Debut "Vökudraumsins fangi" Music Video

Icelandic black metal formation, Auðn, have released a video for the title track of the studio album Vökudraumsins fangi, available via via Season Of Mist. The clip contains stunning historic images of the band's native Iceland, provided by the National Film Archive of Iceland // Kvikmyndasafn Íslands. The video was edited by Andri Björn Birgisson.

Auðn comment: ""Vökudraumsins fangi" is the title song of our new album and deals with what we perceive to be real until our minds decide otherwise. Waking up in another time, feeling someone else's presence within your being with memories foreign to you, feeling trapped in a perpetual nightmare, you begin to wonder if the life you believe you've led even existed at all."

Order the album here. Artwork by Mýrmann.

“Einn um alla tíð”

“Eldborg”

“Birtan hugann brennir”

“Verður von að bráð”

“Drepsótt”

“Næðir um”

“Horfin mér”

“Á himin stara”

“Ljóstýra”

“Vökudraumsins fangi”

Album stream:

(Photo - Daria Endresen)