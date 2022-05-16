AUDREY HORNE Feat. ENSLAVED, SAHG Members Release Student-Produced Music Video For "Break Out"

Four years after their much-acclaimed Blackout record, on April 22, Bergen-based heavy rock act Audrey Horne released their chart-topping, seventh studio album, entitled Devil’s Bell, via Napalm Records.

To celebrate their brand new record in style, the band has just premiered a new music video for the track “Break Out”, but chose a unique, creative way to bring it to life. As guitarist Arve Isdal works at a school teaching music production, the band invited a group of the school’s talented film students to create the track’s amazing music video – supporting arts education and the future of rock! The clip perfectly matches the song – a true hard-rocking anthem.

Arve says about the new video and its making-of: "The film students at a school I work for, Noroff Fagskole, had an assignment to make music videos. I thought it would be a good idea for them to try to make a video for Audrey Horne. Unfortunately, we didn‘t have time to actually be present in the video, so we had to send the infamous doll versions of ourselves to star in it. The students did a great job and the video turned out very funny and looks professional, so we wanted to share it with you all. None of the dolls were harmed in the making of this video (as far as we know)."

Devil’s Bell is available in the following formats:

- 6page Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Curacao Vinyl + Slipmat

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Ashes To Ashes"

"Animal"

"Break Out"

"Return To Grave Valley"

"Danse Macabre"

"Devil’s Bell"

"All Is Lost"

"Toxic Twins"

"From Darkness"

"Animal" video:

“Danse Macabre” video:

"Devil’s Bell" video

Lineup:

Torkjell "Toschie" Rød - Vocals

Arve Isdal - Guitar

Thomas Tofthagen - Guitar

Espen Lien - Bass

Kjetil Greve - Drums

(Photo - Studio Haara)