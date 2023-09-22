AUGUST BURNS RED Announce 2023 Christmas Burns Red Details

Grammy-nominated Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red — JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] — know how to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style. Today, the band has announced the details of their annual Christmas Burns Red event for 2023.

The fourth annual Christmas Burns Red festival will find the band performing Rescue & Restore on Friday, December 8 and a 20-Year Anniversary set on Saturday, December 9.

Christmas Burns Red 2023 will take place at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Friday, December 8:

August Burns Red (Performing Rescue & Restore in full)

Texas In July

Brand Of Sacrifice

Spite

Crystal Lake

Once Nothing

Saturday, December 9:

August Burns Red (Performing a 20-year anniversary set)

Between The Buried And Me (Performing Colors in full)

Kublai Khan

Galactic Empire

Signs Of The Swarm

Kaonashi

Tickets, VIP, and lodging packages are available at christmasburnsred.com.

"Christmas Burns Red has become the highlight of the year for us as a band," says ABR. "It's been amazing to see CBR turn into a community gathering of ABR fans from all over the world. This December, we've put together our most exciting line up yet. We're ready to deliver Rescue & Restore from start to finish and then play a massive set spanning our entire career the following night. We look forward to seeing lots of familiar faces and hopefully some new ones as well."

ABR will also embark on the 10th anniversary Rescue & Restore tour next month. The North American tour kicks off November 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through December 9 in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. All dates are below. The band will perform the Rescue & Restore album in full in each night, along with other fan faves and classics. Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake will serve as support. VIP tickets are available here. The package includes a meet and greet with the band, photo opportunity, autograph opportunity, an unreleased "Spirit Breaker (Reprise)" 7" record”, VIP laminate, and early entry/access to merch in venues that allow.

Tour dates:

November

10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

12 - London, ON - London Music Hall

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

21 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

December

2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

5 - Chicago, IL - Radius

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

8 - Lancaster, PA -Christmas Burns Red

9 - Lancaster, PA - Christmas Burns Red