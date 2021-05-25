AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Headline Tour; FIT FOR A KING, ERRA, LIKE MOTH TO FLAMES To Support

August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - have announced their fall 2021 headline tour. The Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through October 31 in Sayreville, New Jersey. All dates are below. Also appearing are Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths To Flames.

VIP tickets are now available here. General tickets go on sale on Friday, May 28 at 10 AM, local time. Get them here.

"We're unbelievably excited to announce that our first tour back will be the Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour," the band says. "We are bringing Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths To Flames along for the ride, so this will be a tour you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces again and then melt them right off. See you this fall!"

Tour dates:

September

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10 - Silver Springs, MD - Fillmore

11 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*^+

12 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival^+

14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

17 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

18 - Portland, ME - State Theater

19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

21 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

24 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall*

25 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Fest^+

26 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest+

28 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

October

2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee*

7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival^+

11 - Boise, ID - Revolution

12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

14 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

28 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

31 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

* No Fit For A King

^ No Erra

+ No Like Moths To Flames

ABR just released Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition. The band re-recorded its fourth album, which was originally released on June 21, 2011, with special guests, brand new guitar solos, alternate tunings, and more. Order it digitally here.

The release is also e available on CD and a variety of colored vinyl directly from the band. Order here. There will be new merch with the pre-order bundles.

Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition was produced, mixed, and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland at Atrium Audio. The vinyl was mastered by Will Putney.

Tracklisting:

"X"

"Empire"

"Internal Cannon" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Divisions"

"Cutting the Ties"

"Pangaea" (feat. Misha "Bulb" Mansoor)

"Carpe Diem"

"40 Nights"

"Salt & Light"

"Poor Millionaire" (feat. Ryan Kirby)

"1/16/2011"

"Boys of Fall"

"Leveler"

"Pangaea" feat. Misha "Bulb" Mansoor):

"Poor Millionaire" (feat. Ryan Kirby):