AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Spring Fling 2024 Tour

Grammy-nominated, Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red — JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] — will embark on a short but sweet tour in May, dubbed Spring Fling 2024. Fuming Mouth will support.

The band will also appear at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple. All dates are below.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our new pals in Fuming Mouth for a handful of shows in May," the band says. "It will be great to get back to some cities we haven't played in years, and to play a few killer festivals along the way. See ya this spring!"

Dates:

May

9 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville Festival*

10 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

11 — Dothan, AL — The Plant

13 — Columbia, SC — The Senate

14 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

15 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal

16 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Festival*

*Festival Dates