AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Spring Fling 2024 Tour
February 23, 2024, 8 minutes ago
Grammy-nominated, Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red — JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] — will embark on a short but sweet tour in May, dubbed Spring Fling 2024. Fuming Mouth will support.
The band will also appear at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple. All dates are below.
"We can't wait to hit the road with our new pals in Fuming Mouth for a handful of shows in May," the band says. "It will be great to get back to some cities we haven't played in years, and to play a few killer festivals along the way. See ya this spring!"
Dates:
May
9 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville Festival*
10 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
11 — Dothan, AL — The Plant
13 — Columbia, SC — The Senate
14 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall
15 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal
16 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Festival*
*Festival Dates