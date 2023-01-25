AUGUST BURNS RED Releases “Backfire” Video

Grammy-nominated Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red — JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] — have a big year in front of them.

The band will drop its new album Death Below on March 24 via SharpTone Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, they have dropped the video for the new single "Backfire."

"'Backfire' is song that musically is a punch in the face, and we wrote the lyrics to follow suit," says ABR. "The song is about choosing who you follow wisely, and not allowing people you've never met to influence the decisions you make in life. 'Backfire' ticks all the boxes when it comes to an ABR song."

The album features guest spots from guitarist Jason Richardson, as well as Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, JT Cavey of ERRA, and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath.

Tracklisting:

"Premonition"

"The Cleansing"

"Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)

"Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)

"Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap"

"Backfire"

"Revival"

"Sevink"

"Dark Divide"

"Deadbolt"

"The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)

"Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

"Ancestry" video:

ABR will also embark on the 20 Year Anniversary Tour, during which they will play material off all nine of their albums as they hit North America.

The first leg of the tour kicks off on February 15 in Silver Spring, MD and runs through March 14 in Charlotte, NC. The second leg launches on April 13 in Philadelphia, PA and wraps on May 12 in Quebec in Canada. The tour marks the first time the band has played Canada since 2019.

The support acts are The Devil Wears Prada, and Scottish band Bleed From Within, who are touring the U.S. for the first time. The bands will appear on both legs of the tour.

VIP packages are on sale here, and include an exclusive, 200+ page photo book that spans each year of ABR's entire career.

Tour dates:

February

15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

18 - Orlando, FL - Heart Support Festival*

20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

25 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

28 - San Diego, CA - Soma

March

1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

April

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

6 - Richmond, VA - The National

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

* Festival Date