AUGUST BURNS RED Share Their Version Of "Westworld" Theme Song; Audio

August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - have dropped their cover of the theme song to the acclaimed HBO series, Westworld. Listen below. The track is available here.

"The soundtrack to Westworld has been a favorite of mine as long as the HBO series has existed," shares Brubaker. "I started working on a metal version of the main theme to the show back in 2018, but pushed it to the backburner as other projects took priority. When COVID sent us into lockdown, the first thing I did with my time at home was finish the Westworld cover. We recorded it in the summer of 2020 and I'm really proud of how it came out. I hope fans of the show will feel we did it justice!"