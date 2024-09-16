AURA NOIR, THUS, HATE ANGEL, AASAR Added To Inferno Metal Festival Norway 2025

Inferno Festival Norway 2025 is pleased to welcome the next set of bands to the lineup, which will once again take place in Oslo, Norway from April 17-20 for another blasphemous Easter. The festival now welcomes Aura Noir, Thus, Hate Angel and AASAR to the lineup. Tickets and passes can be found here.

The lineup is now as follows, with more to be announced: Behemoth, Satyricon, 1349, Rotting Christ, Tsjuder, Aura Noir, Tiamat, Kylesa, Necrophobic, Blood Incantation, Dødheimsgard, The Black Dahlia Murder, Gaerea, Aeternus, Seth, Abyssic, Spectral Wound, Lamentari, Attan, Angist, Bythos, Schwein, Ponte Del Diavolo, Thus, Syn, Vorbid, Hate Angel, Violent Magic Orchestra, Rosa Faenskap, AASAR, UMA, Dizmal.

Inferno Experience: Every year, hundreds of metal fans from all over the world attend the festival and explore Norway’s capital city Oslo. In previous years, the festival has hosted several experiences for metal fans to explore the city’s darkest, but also most beautiful places, as well as offer enthusiasts a glimpse of Norway’s natural beauty, which has inspired many Norwegian artists in the past and still does. Stay tuned for more.

Inferno Official Hotel: Clarion Hotel The Hub: The Inferno family: audience and artists, media and music industry will gather at the official festival hotel Clarion The Hub for happenings, partying and a good night sleep. The Inferno Music Conference will take place at the hotel in the daytime Thursday and Friday. For guests staying at the hotel, it will be Oslo’s best hotel breakfast until 11:00 (you don`t want to miss it) and free access to swimming pool and sauna.

The Hub boasts Oslo’s best location, right in the city centre, next to Oslo Central Station and the Airport Express Train – and only about a five minutes walk from the venues Rockefeller & John Dee, Salt, Kniven, Vaterland, Brewgata and Rock In. No expensive taxi rides! Extend your stay and experience Oslo!

Book your hotel stay, here.

Organizers recently checked in with the following update: "Hope everyone is having an amazing summer! We know you're busy with holidays, festivals, and soaking up the sun, but we wanted to give you a sneak peek of what we've been working on at IMC.



Confirmed panels:

- In Defense Of Valhalla

- Smashing Through Walls: Metal In The Middle East

- Festival Presentations

Exciting panels in the works include:

- Publishing 101

- The OG Metal Label Giants

- Women In Live Music

- Smells Like Team Audit: A Guide To Accounting"

- Metal In Sync

... and many more.



Dive into an unparalleled lineup of sessions, speakers, and exclusive networking opportunities! This year, we're enhancing your experience with more networking parties and a Metal Fashion Show, among other exciting additions. Already 90 delegates confirmed for Inferno Music Conference 2025."

Go to this location for delegate information.

Festival / conference passes are available here.