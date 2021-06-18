AURI Feat. NIGHTWISH Members Launch Lyric Video For First Single "Pearl Diving"; New Album Details Revealed

In the fleeting moments between the state of being awake and reaching the doors of dreamworld lies a borderland whence comes the mood music of ancient stories told - the celestial unison of three creative souls known as Auri.

Originally born in 2011 from the special connection of Johanna Kurkela, Tuomas Holopainen, and Troy Donockley, Auri was first introduced to the world as late as 2018. Now complemented by the dynamic percussive talents of Kai Hahto, the threesome carves fantastical worlds entirely their own.

Last week, the enchanted three announced their new album, set to be released on September 3 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band unleashes their first single and video for the track "Pearl Diving", which takes us on a beautiful journey of sounds and voices and taps directly into emotions. Watch the video below.

Troy Donockley comments on the song as follows: "No lifebelts needed. Where is the sea and where is the boat but more importantly, what is 'The Pearl'? How deep do we dive to find it? How was it made and how old is it? Shapeshifters and the whispering seagulls of the 12 note scale will tell us.

Aweigh anchor, Away!"

Stream or download "Pearl Diving" here.

II - Those We Don't Speak Of will be available in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- Earbook including CD and 36 booklet art pages

- LP red gold

- LP red marbled (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP transparent + green marbled (Levykauppa exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP white + red marbled (UK exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP silver (band shop exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP blue marbled (US exclusive, limited to 300)

Pre-order or pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Those We Don't Speak Of"

"The Valley"

"The Duty Of Dust"

"Pearl Diving"

"Kiss The Mountain"

"Light And Flood"

"It Takes Me Places"

"The Long Walk"

"Scattered To The Four Winds"

"Fireside Bard"

"Pearl Diving" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johanna Kurkela | voices, violin, viola, keys

Tuomas Holopainen | keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley | guitars, bouzouki, mandola, ulleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, voices, keys

(Photo - Mikko Linnavuori)