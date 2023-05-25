AUSTIN MEADE Releases New Single "Blackout"; Lyric Video

Southern alt-rocker, Austin Meade, is in the midst of a banner year. With performances at major US festivals like Lollapalooza and Louder Than Life still to come this summer, the Fort Worth native has spent the month of May on the road opening for hard rock heavy hitters Godsmack and I Prevail.

Now, Meade is ready to once again welcome fans into his sharp-witted narrative universe with the release of his new single, “Blackout”.

The new song showcases a more modern rock sound compared to past hits from the outspoken singer/songwriter, as well as sleek, eclectic production. But of course, at the heart of “Blackout”, there’s Meade’s signature brand of introspective, self-deprecating commentary packed into massive hooks.

Commenting on the new song, Austin Meade shares, “'Blackout' is how the last decade of my life has felt. It’s as honest as a small-town Texas boy can get, and I think it's a song that a lot of people can relate to. I’m ready for this new chapter of music and the opportunities that come with it.”

Stream the song here, and watch the lyric video below: