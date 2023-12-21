Australia's EMERGENCY RULE To Release Debut Album In February 2024; "Garden" Single / Video Streaming

Head-banging rock‘n’roll powerhouse, Emergency Rule, proudly announces their signing with Wormholedeath for the release of their debut album, The King Of Ithaca, slated to hit the airwaves on February 9, 2024.

Emerging from the pulsating heart of the Aussie rock scene, Emergency Rule has shattered genre boundaries, forging a unique sound that weaves together rock, stoner, and metal influences into a sonic tapestry of raw power and innovation.

"We are absolutely stoked to be joining the WormholeDeath family," said the band in an exuberant statement. "Our debut album, The King Of Ithaca, is the culmination of numerous recording sessions completed throughout Covid lockdowns. It comprises riff-laden songs we have honed live on stage over the course of several years, and Jarrad Nettle (co-producer, engineer) has managed to perfectly capture the sound and energy of our live shows in a studio environment.

With lyrical themes of corporate greed, revenge, heartache, domestic violence, drug addiction, death, mental health, religion, and regret, this album truly is a reflection of the world and a sign of the times we live in. We can’t wait for everyone to hear The King Of Ithaca, and we are thrilled to be partnering with WormholeDeath to deliver it to the masses."

It’s Sabbath with attitude, Down with a swagger, Skynyrd with power. The band’s laid-back vibe is a smokescreen to the musicians’ earth-shaking riffs. Bringing heavy grooves, V8 style booming bass lines, and pounding room-quaking drums, Emergency Rule is a foot-stomping, head-banging rock ‘n’ roll sensation.

They’re a band of gifted musicians with a diverse history featuring Doug Clark (Universum) on bass/vocals, former 63 Stone guitarists Chris George and Cal Wegener, with Travis Dragani (Bruce Kulick, Mike Tramp) on drums. They have supported acts as prestigious as Corrosion of Conformity, Suicidal Tendencies, Buckcherry, Sasquatch, Dozer, and Hardcore Superstar. Whether it’s the deal with the devil ‘Snake Eyes’ or the bar room barfly ‘Bartender’, Emergency Rule is a good time, no-nonsense-boogie-grooving infectious vibe. Pull up a chair, get a drink, and roll that dice.

Tracklist:

"The Hook"

"Garden"

"Bartender"

"Something To Say"

"Abuse"

"Corporation"

"From The Grave"

"Ulysses"

"Garden"