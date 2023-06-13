Australia's GHOSTSEEKER Sign To Atomic Fire Records; Debut Album On The Way

Atomic Fire Records proudly welcome Melbourne alt-metal quintet GhostSeeker to their family. Emerging from the competitive Australian heavy music scene, GhostSeeker captured the ears of the masses with their infectious debut EP, Initium Novum, which amassed over half a million streams across major platforms since its release in 2022. Playing energetic shows across Australia, the band built a strong local fanbase, but now they are ready to conquer the world. And they will make it.

"We could not be more excited to announce that we have signed on with Atomic Fire Records. We have such immense respect for the entire team over there and can't wait to begin what we think will be an amazing partnership. It's hard to put into words how unexpected and amazing this all has been. We can't wait to experience everything this ride has to offer. This is the first step towards the life we all crave. You'll be hearing a lot more from GhostSeeker. Sooner than you think...," comment the band.

Markus Wosgien (Atomic Fire Records A&R) enthuses: "We are happy to welcome GhostSeeker to the Atomic Fire Records family; a modern metal band from the other side of the world, located all around Melbourne, Australia. The band convinced us with their first videos and their amazing EP, playing a freshly and unique mix of modern styles. We are looking forward to releasing the band's debut album and to spreading their music all around the globe.”

Originally formed by ex-Letters To Amara guitarist Tim Campey, vocalist Celeste Dudeson and guitarist Cory Walkeden, the band's lineup was completed by adding vocalist Daniel Breen (ex-Storm The Sky) and Daniel Gay (ex-Anyone Anyone) on drums.

Fans will be encapsulated by the unique aesthetic and soaring vocals provided by Dudeson married together with the harsh yet melodic flow offered by Breen. The group's sound greets a contrast that's sure to command attention. Guitarists Cory Walkeden and Tim Campey effortlessly feed off one another creating a feeling and atmosphere which resonates with all listeners alike, whilst the rhythm and bass that Gay provides behind the kit perfectly complements and leads what GhostSeeker are.

Destined to become one of heavy music's hottest bands, GhostSeeker are currently working on their debut album which will see the light of the day early next year.

GhostSeeker are:

Celeste Dudeson - vocals

Daniel Breen - vocals

Tim Campey - guitars

Cory Walkeden - guitars

Daniel Gay - drums

(Photo - Electrum Music Photography)