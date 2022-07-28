Australia's HADAL MAW Covers "Scourge Of Iron" By CANNIBAL CORPSE

Melbourne-based death-metal heavyweights Hadal Maw have just released a cover version of Cannibal Corpse's crushing anthem "Scourge Of Iron" from the band's 2012 album, Torture.

“Cannibal Corpse are true masters of the genre, always delivering infectious riffs that level bands half their age. I grew up on CC and everything from the outrageous lyrics, crushing live shows and that startling album art made it a death metal event to collect and attend. 'Scourge Of Iron' has always stayed firm in my pre-show pump up playlist, a phenomenal hook and great windmilling soundtrack. From the moment that riff kicks in… I challenge you not to headbang along with a shit eating grin.” - Sam Dillon, Hadal Maw vocalist.

Compare with the original:

After seething and conjuring during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Hadal Maw returned in late 2021 with their most vicious material to date, Oblique Order, a four-track EP that delves further into the more visceral aspect of their sound and composition while maintaining the technical wizardry that the band established on previous releases.

Oblique Order artwork and tracklisting:

"Fetishize Consumption"

"Oblique Order"

"Future Eaters"

"Vile Veneration"