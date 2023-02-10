Australia's MÉLANCOLIA Sign To Nuclear Blast And Greyscale Records, Release Debut Single "Horror Ethereal"

From under the veil of obscurity emerges Melbourne-based deathcore group, Mélancolia. After establishing themselves just last year with their debut single "Horror_Ethereal", today the band announce their signing to both Nuclear Blast (World excluding AUS/NZ) and Greyscale Records (Australia and New Zealand).

Mélancolia may be fresh out the gates but they're miles from the start line. The four-piece have crafted a unique sound that has already catapulted them to new heights. "To be backed this early in our career by two powerhouse record labels should tell you everything you need to know," says the band. "Our eyes are set on the world, watch us take it."

The quartet will take their place as main support for Gravemind on Friday, April 14 at Stay Gold, Melbourne. Presented by What We Did On The Weekend, Mélancolia will be joined by Vilify and Body Prison, where they'll showcase a collection of relentless unreleased tracks. Tickets are on sale now.

Initially unleashed last February, “Horror_Ethereal” is Mélancolia’s debut offering, introducing nightmarish settings, Cradle Of Filth-inspired fits, and harrowing visuals. Releasing independently, the single collected tens of thousands of digital streams under their own steam.

Mélancolia echoes a tormented entity trapped within the claws of despair, angst, and unnerving melancholy. Like messengers of darkness, Alex Hill takes his place at the forefront as vocalist, Joshua Taafe and Billy Morris join the fold as guitarists with Mason Page on drums.

Launching in 2022, Mélancolia is a melodic blackened deathcore that melds elements from the depths of industrial goth and nü-metal with its pummelling foundations, resulting in what can only be described as sonic horror.

Storming through the gates of 2023 with a vengeance, Mélancolia played their first-ever show with Thy Art Is Murder on their Decade Of Hate Australian Tour in January alongside Starve and Justice For The Damned.

As a sign of what's to come, the band look towards a future equipped with heavyweight reinforcements as they join the Nuclear Blast and Greyscale Records families as well as fly under the wing of Future History Management.

“Horror_Ethereal” is out now and streaming everywhere via Nuclear Blast and Greyscale Records.

(Photo - Karl Steller)