Australia's SULDUSK Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

Napalm Records is proud to welcome Australian dark folk/blackgaze project Suldusk to the roster.

Founded by the highly talented Emily Highfield, their debut album, Lunar Falls, was released in 2019 and highly acclaimed by international press. With their debut album, Suldusk stunned listeners by luring them into their gloomy magical world, where they combine a high variety of different dark and extreme sounds with their very own sonic universe. Dark folk, blackgaze, post-rock, prog, doom and even black metal elements flow into each other and create one very unique synthesis of sound highlighted by Emily Highfield’s voice that impresses with softness and fragility at times, yet in the next moment turns over to demonic screams.

Emily Highfield and the band will be releasing the follow up album soon, and are ready to embark on another journey into the depths of primeval forests, where emotions are hidden under the thickets to reveal what’s not meant to be seen.

Emily Highfield on the signing: “We are very proud to announce the signing of an international deal with Napalm Records. To join such a well regarded label, who share our vision and excitement for the music we make, is the start of the new chapter for Suldusk. The signing will also mean we can reach out to more of our fans and also to tour beyond Australia's shores. The new album will be released through Napalm Records in early 2024, with more updates on that soon.”



Sebastian Münch (Senior A&R at Napalm Records) comments: “Emily Highfield combines, in an enchanting way, all the beauty of dark folk and post-rock with a breeze of black metal. This is a beautiful musical journey that will give fans of Ulver, Agalloch and Empyrium a new favorite band. I am very much looking forward to the new studio album.”

Suldusk are:

Emily Highfield - Vocals, Guitars

Shane Mulholland - Vocals Guitars

Daniel Green - Bass

Josh Taylor - Guitars

Hayley Anderson - Violin

Frankie Demuru – Drums

(Photo - Naomi Baker)