Australia's VALHALORE Release "Horizon" Single And Video; Beyond The Stars Album Due In April

Following their recent signing with ROAR, Australia’s Valhalore has released a first track taken off their new studio epos entitled Beyond The Stars, which will be out on April 11, along with the reissue of their self-released debut album Voyage To Eternity.

Since their formation in 2013, Valhalore conquer the world with their unique blend of melodic death, power, and symphonic metal, infused with epic folk influences. A first album appetizer, the single "Horizon", is available for streaming/download here. Watch a video below.

The band comments: “Inspired by a particularly beautiful sunset during the Covid-19 lockdowns, 'Horizon' is a song about hope for a brighter future. It explores the feelings of isolation we all felt during this time, and watching precious moments pass us by, yet somehow still wanting to create a life that is memorable beyond our time on earth.”

Starting January 17, the band will support the Swedish heavy metal templars of HammerFall as a special guest on tour:

January

17 - Melbourne, Australia – Northcote Theatre

18 - Sydney, Australia – Manning Bar

19 - Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid

Founded by guitarist Anthony Willis and vocalist Lachlan Neate, Valhalore swiftly became an unstoppable force in the Australian metal scene. Since their inaugural live performance in late 2015, the band’s unique sound has resonated with audiences both domestically and abroad.

The year 2017 marked a pivotal moment for Valhalore with the release of their debut album, Voyage Into Eternity. The band celebrated this opus with a sold-out launch show in Brisbane and two successful national tours, “Voyage Across Australia” and “Viktoberfest”.

Breaking international ground in 2018, Valhalore toured Japan alongside world-renowned acts Ensiferum, Trollfest, and Wind Rose. Upon their return, the band showcased their versatility with the release of the acoustic EP Solace & Solitude, and their 2019 single “Legacy”. Between releases, Valhalore continued to conquer Australian stages, touring with Kamelot and Trollfest in 2018, and Kalmah in 2019. Two European tours, including an eagerly-anticipated appearance at Wacken Open Air 2020, were regrettably cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, undeterred by the global turmoil and prevailing uncertainties, Valhalore spent the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 recording their second studio album. In November 2022 Valhalore took their live show to new heights, performing sold-out shows across Australia with UK’s Alestorm and with Arch Enemy later in February 2023. In February 2024, the band hit the road with Germany’s Blind Guardian and will support HammerFall in early 2025 in Australia, while making final preparations for their long-awaited sophomore album Beyond The Stars.

With each performance and release, Valhalore continues to carve a unique path through the metal landscape, leaving an indelible mark on fans worldwide. The saga unfolds, and Valhalore’s journey is poised to reach even greater heights in the years to come.