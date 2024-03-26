Australia’s MÉLANCOLIA Releases “Dread Will Follow” Video

Melbourne-based blackened deathcore group Mélancolia released their debut album HissThroughRottenTeeth last year via Nuclear Blast Records and Greyscale Records.

In April, the band is gearing up to head across Europe with headliners Ingested on The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams Tour with Fallujah and Vulvodynia. To celebrate the upcoming trek, Mélancolia delivers the music video for the single entitled “Dread Will Follow” from their debut album. The final offering will sink its teeth into the listener's senses, with eerie passages, guttural deliveries, and grotesque visuals, serving up a delicate dose of pure dread.

Mélancolia's Alex Hill comments, “The heaviest offering and final single from our debut album HissThroughRottenTeeth, featuring the biggest breakdown and dirtiest “blegh” on the entire record, written to incite violence.”

The video was directed by Shaum Wilkinson while recapturing was completed by Tom Drizners. The single was produced by the band and Declan White who also handled the engineering, mixing, and mastering.

(Photo: Karl Steller)