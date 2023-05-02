Australia’s OCEANLORD Issue “Kingdom” Video

Australian doom cultists Oceanlord are now unveiling the eerie video clip for the skin-crawling track “Kingdom”, the final single taken from their forthcoming new album Kingdom Cold. The tentacled debut full-length is slated for release on May 26, 2023. Find preorder options here.

"We consider 'Kingdom' to be our title track for the new album, which is plunging into a freezing realm where the dead lie dreaming", guitarist and vocalist Peter Willmott says. "Crafted with unrelenting crushing riffs, this song was written about the hidden darkness of depression, and its vast power to control. Those who walk in the light of a clear mind will never know the might of the shadow. There is an overture of acceptance and even worship, an eternal paradox of living with pain. Will embracing the darkness draw us out or further in? The impossible throne lies in wait, will you kneel or rebel?"

Tracklisting:

“Kingdom”

“2340”

“Siren”

“Isle Of The Dead”

“So Cold”

“Come Home”

"Kingdom" video:

"Come Home" video:

Lineup:

Peter Willmott – guitar, vocals

Jason Ker – bass

Jon May – drums