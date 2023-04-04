Australia’s OCEANLORD Share “Come Home” Single, Music Video

Australian doom cultists Oceanlord are now releasing the sinister video clip for “Come Home”, the second track taken from their forthcoming new album Kingdom Cold. The unfathomable debut full-length is slated for release on May 26, 2023 via Magnetic Eye Records. Find preorder options here.

Oceanlord comment: "The song 'Come Home' was written as a haunted tragedy, prompted by the thought that if ‘home is where the heart is’, where is home when my heart has died?" guitarist and vocalist Peter Willmott asks. "The swirling psychedelic guitar and crushing riffs follow a journey from love to guilt to grief and death. Perhaps a morbid reminder to come home while you still can, or a thought that all separated roads will join eventually as we all find our home in the final darkness."

Tracklisting:

“Kingdom”

“2340”

“Siren”

“Isle Of The Dead”

“So Cold”

“Come Home”

Lineup:

Peter Willmott – guitar, vocals

Jason Ker – bass

Jon May – drums