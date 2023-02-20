Australia’s OCEANLORD Signs With Magnetic Eye Records

Oceanlord have sealed their fate by singing a forbidding deal with Magnetic Eye Records. The tentacled Australian doom triumvirate will soon release their debut full-length via the eldritch label.

Oceanlord comment: "From the shadows, we herald the release of our debut album through Magnetic Eye Records,” writes guitarist and singer Peter Willmott on behalf of his fellow cultists. "Get ready for a voyage into the abyss of cosmic terror. The release is imminent, we ready ourselves for a journey beyond the veil of reality."

Jadd Shickler welcomes Oceanlord: "By the great old ones, doom is often brutal and annihilating, yet some is also dark and bleak as well as wistful, melancholic, crushing and somehow also strangely uplifting", the Magnetic Eye director writes. "Oceanlord are of that second type with their epic, haunting yarns that feel as old and inexorable as the sea. This label stakes its existence on pushing outward at the boundaries of our favorite sonic styles, and we're extremely eager for our endlessly dedicated and enthusiastic supporters to embark on this exciting voyage into the unfathomable depths that Oceanlord explore."

Lineup:

Peter Willmott – guitar, vocals

Jason Ker – bass

Jon May – drums