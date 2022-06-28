Australia’s VICTORIA K Announces Sophomore Album Kore

Australia's Victoria K returns in 2022 for the release of the sophomore album Kore this coming October via Rockshots Records to follow the 2020 debut album Essentia.

Offering up progressive symphonic sound, Kore was specifically written to provide a full orchestral experience that drives people through a sonic journey of growth and grandeur.

A concept record, Kore explores modern-day issues through the Homeric Hymn to Demeter (the story of Persephone). Victoria K conceptualized the idea for the album with her producer Lee Bradshaw and then spent many months researching and analyzing the Homeric Hymn to Demeter, even meeting with experts of the Homeric Hymns from Greece. The story was then broken up into its different parts where Victoria Knight wrote the lyrics and developed the melodies for each section of the tale, exploring the myth from a modern perspective.

The tracks were written specifically to encapsulate the various sections of the Homeric Hymn to Demeter and tell the story chronologically through each song and the music grows in intensity throughout the record capturing the emotional state of Persephone and other characters as the story progresses.

The various instruments were then written by Victoria around the lyrics and further enhanced and developed through the production process. Lee Bradshaw then finalized the songs by writing orchestral scores for each song, which were recorded live in Europe, before the final mixing and mastering.

Recommended for fans of Lacuna Coil, Rammstein, Within Temptation, Spirit Box, and Delain, singles, and videos from Victoria K's forthcoming Kore will be shared in the coming months in lead up to its release on October 14, 2022. First single, “Persephone”, is available to pre-save here.