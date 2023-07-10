Australia’s VOYAGER Release “Ultraviolet” Music Video Feat. MAKE THEM SUFFER’s SEAN HARMANIS

Hot on the heels of the 2023 Eurovision grand finals and a sold-out Australian tour, progressive rock outfit Voyager have debuted the official music video for “Ultraviolet” ahead of their highly anticipated eighth studio album, Fearless In Love, which will be released this Friday, July 14 via Season Of Mist. The haunting and dissonant track features Sean Harmanis, vocalist of Make Them Suffer, adding to the dark and modern vibe of the song. Directed by Matt Pitcher, the video delves into the human experience within the modern era, exploring themes of depression, social media/phone addition, identity, and individualism. Watch the video for “Ultraviolet feat. Sean Harmanis” below.

"Ultraviolet” is certainly one of the darkest songs on the album,” shares the band. “As the protagonist struggles to cope with the pressures of the modern world and its insane demands, the song has a message that we hope will resonate with many people, and we collaborated with director Matt Pitcher to tell this story in a cinematic way. Due to the dissonant nature of the track, we decided to enlist our good friend and fellow Australian Sean Harmanis, vocalist of metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, to perform a guest vocal spot to really portray the unsettling emotion we wanted to communicate in the track, and he totally slays."

This Friday, July 14, Voyager will release their eighth studio album, Fearless In Love, via Season Of Mist. The band comprised of Daniel “Danny” Estrin (vocals/keyboards), Simone Dow (guitars), Scott Kay (guitars), Alex Canion (bass) and Ashley Doodkorte (drums) have been creating music together for over a decade. On Fearless In Love sweeping vocals paired with emotive lyrics inspired by the grit and glam of ‘80s and ‘90s film overlay heavy guitar riffs and percussion to create a sonic journey that pushes the boundary of what fans have come to expect from Voyager. “Ultraviolet” is the latest song released from 11-song epic following “Dreamer,” “Promise,” and “Prince of Fire.”

Preorders available here.

Fearless In Love tracklisting:

"The Best Intentions"

"Prince Of Fire"

"Ultraviolet" ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer

"Dreamer"

"The Lamenting"

"Submarine"

"Promise"

"Twisted"

"Daydream"

"Listen"

"Gren (Fearless In Love)"

"Ultraviolet" video:

"Prince Of Fire" video:

(Photo - Mike Dann)