Austria's ROADWOLF Release “Supernatural” Single, Official Lyric Video

Mighty Austrian heavy metal unit Roadwolf is tearing up the heavy metal scene again with their epic second single entitled “Supernatural”. Following their first album, Unchain The Wolf (2020), now Roadwolf are ready to reveal their thrilling sophomore effort and Napalm Records debut, Midnight Lightning, on May 19, 2023.

With the new single, "Supernatural", Roadwolf showcase their versatility, delivering a touching ballad-like verse before unleashing a full-blown metal extravaganza during the chorus. The accompanying official music video lets their rock n roll superpowers loose - get ready to rock out with Roadwolf.

Roadwolf on “Supernatural”: “Deliver yourself to the infectious tunes of our new song and make yourself comfortable. At the same time, you get hypnotized by the pounding rhythm of the music. Under the influence of a new moon rising, you shall worship ‘Supernatural’ - the new single of the upcoming album Midnight Lightning."

Roadwolf sold their souls to traditional heavy metal - showcased on title track “Midnight Lightning”, which brings out their power with soaring vocals and scorching guitar solos, reminiscent of Judas Priest. “Mark Of The Devil” presents the band’s songwriting abilities, with multiple Iron Maiden-inspired solos and dynamic changes throughout the track. “Supernatural” offers a softer side of the band with ballad-like verses, but then explodes into heavy metal power during the choruses. “High Under Pressure” races along with a blistering pace that is further enhanced with great dueling guitar and saxophone solos. “Sons Of The Golden Horde” showcases another powerful song with lyrics of historic wars, reminiscent of Iron Maiden’s great historical anthems. “Don’t Deliver Us From Evil” uplifts with pure energy and catchy choruses that will have the whole crowd singing along. Roadwolf keeps on rolling with another grooving track in “Running Out Of Time”. Bringing out their Motörhead influence on “Savage Child”, the song showcases the band’s speed metal skills, as well as catchy choruses with small alterations to keep it interesting with each repeat. Last but not least, the album concludes with the slow but beautiful ballad “Isolated Hearts”, featuring clean guitar reverb and soft piano underscoring powerful vocals singing of fading of hearts in the face of warfare. With Midnight Lightning, Roadwolf turns the intensity up to 11 and beyond, taking no time to rest and delivering a more explosive and dynamic sound than ever before.

Pre-order your copy of Midnight Lightning now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"On The Run"

"Midnight Lightning"

"Mark Of The Devil"

"Supernatural"

"High Under Pressure"

"Sons Of The Golden Horde"

"Don’t Deliver Us From Evil"

"Running Out Of Time"

"Savage Child"

"Isolated Hearts"

"On The Run" video:

Roadwolf lineup:

Franz 'Franky' Bauer - Vocals

Valentin 'Vali' Strasser - Guitars

Christoph 'Aigy' Aigner - Bass

Emanoel 'Mano' Bruckmüller - Drums

(Photo - Izaquiel Tomé)