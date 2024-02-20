AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE Releases “Judgment Day” Single Feat. OV SULFUR Vocalist

This Friday, February 23, Austrian Death Machine - the unmissable brutal metal project helmed by As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis - will return with their first new album in a decade, Quad Brutal. Featuring 10 tracks of heavyweight thrash-infused extremity and sprint-worthy speed, the album will instantly have listeners coming back for more - ready for endless reps and skipping nothing (except maybe leg day).

Today, Austrian Death Machine racks up their fourth and final single from Quad Brutal, entitled "Judgment Day". Ricky Hoover of deathcore unit Ov Sulfur lends his vocal attack to unrelenting ripper - one of the new album’s most spine-tingling, breakneck tracks with an unforgettable chorus and a punishing closer of unmatched brutality.

Tim Lambesis says about "Judgment Day" and its video:

"Neeyahhh! The over-the-top visual theme behind the 'Judgment Day' video represents our promise to keep marching forward and persist in having a good time no matter what happens, until the final moments of Judgment Day make that impossible. Until then, don't be too serious and find a way to keep going! I've found a community of good friends that make it easier to stay on my feet - I wouldn't have made Quad Brutal without my band mates reminding me that I don't need to create Austrian Death Machine songs alone like I've done with many songs before this album."

In historic Austrian Death Machine fashion, Quad Brutal is supported by a slew of guests on each track - in addition to vocal contributions from Dany Lambesis (HELLBØRN), tracks on Quad Brutal are supercharged by professional bodybuilders and vocalists Craig Golias and Rob Bailey, vocalist Ricky Hoover (Ov Sulfur, ex-Suffokate), guitar virtuosos Angel Vivaldi, Clayton King, Brandon Richter (Bleeding Through), Joey Alarcon (Wolves At The Gate, Born Through Fire) and more. Oh, and Ahhnold himself, of course.

Absolute units like relentless debut single “No Pain No Gain”, hammering “Get Down”, apocalyptic harbinger “Judgment Day” and massive “I Never Quit” blister and groove with unmatched fury, while death-meets-metalcore burners like “Destroy The Machines”, “MeatGrinder” and “Don’t Be Lazy” explode with the colossal strength of Ahhnold himself. On the other end of the weight bench, large and in charge head-spinners like “Conquer” and “Hey Bro Can You Spot Me?” bring the brutality without sacrificing melody, and will have fans of Lambesis’ other projects turning their heads.

Lambesis says about Quad Brutal: "Being commissioned by The Govournator to sonically encompass the brutality of 80s action, bodybuilding, and judgment day into one album is a task that comes with great responsibility. First, I had to make it brutal of course. Then, I had to make sure to include choruses so that people don't forget the great wisdom of Ahhnold's words. And since it's the fourth album, I had to really work on my quad strength at the gym to someday be ready to carry the weight of the world from the album cover when it's passed along to me someday. The result is an album that is much more diverse than any ADM album I've written, and in the spectrum of heavy, it is the most brutal by a long shot when you hear all 10 songs."

Quad Brutal will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Blue Gatefold Vinyl

- 1LP Transparent Marbled Violet Gatefold Vinyl + Art Print and Slipmat (Napalm mail order only, limited to 300)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Quad Brutal tracklisting:

"No Pain No Gain (feat. Craig Golias, Angel Vivaldi)

"Conquer (feat. Hellbørn, Clayton King)

"Hey Bro Can You Spot Me? (feat. Craig Golias, Alarcon)

"Judgment Day (feat. Ov Sulfur)

"Everybody Pities The Weak (feat. Hellbørn)

"Don't Be Lazy (feat. Craig Golias)

"Get Down (feat. Craig Golias)

"Destroy The Machines (feat. Dany Lambesis)

"MeatGrinder (feat. Hellbørn)

"I Never Quit (feat. Kill Rob Bailey, Craig Golias, Bleeding Through)

"Judgment Day" video:

"Destroy The Machines" video:

"Don't Be Lazy" video:

"No Pain No Gain" video: