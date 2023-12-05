AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE To Release Quad Brutal Album In February; "Don't Be Lazy" Music Video Streaming

After nearly 10 years of absence, the world’s most brutal band recently muscled their way back into the scene with a brand new single, “No Pain No Gain”, while teasing an upcoming new album. Today, Austrian Death Machine - the unmissable project helmed by As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis - is thrilled to finally announce their first new album in a decade, Quad Brutal, scheduled for release on February 23 via Napalm Records.

Featuring 10 tracks of heavyweight thrash-infused extremity and sprint-worthy speed, Quad Brutal will instantly have listeners coming back for more - ready for endless reps and skipping nothing (except maybe leg day). In historic Austrian Death Machine fashion, Quad Brutal is supported by a slew of guests on each track - in addition to vocal contributions from Dany Lambesis (Hellbørn), tracks on Quad Brutal are supercharged by professional bodybuilders and vocalists Craig Golias and Rob Bailey, vocalist Ricky Hoover (Ov Sulfur, ex-Suffokate), guitar virtuosos Angel Vivaldi, Clayton King, Brandon Richter (Bleeding Through), Joey Alarcon (Wolves at the Gate, Born Through Fire) and more. Oh, and Ahhnold himself, of course.



Check out a taste of what's to come on Quad Brutal now with another brand new single, "Don't Be Lazy", out today alongside a muscle-bound music video. Once again featuring guest vocals from pro-bodybuilder Craig Golias, the death-meets-metalcore burner explodes with colossal strength - beckoning all gym bros to pull their weight and give their all… or else!

Tim Lambesis says about "Don't Be Lazy": "I can proudly say that 'Don't Be Lazy' is the least brutal song on Quad Brutal because it's still crushing, ramping up to 280 bpm, and features the largest human to ever scream into a microphone. Ahhnold wanted me to create an anthem that even the biggest idiots in the gym can remember so they don't forget to re-rack their weights. Other than that, there’s NOTHING LEFT to say. Don’t put other people THROUGH STRUGGLE in re-racking your weights."

Watch the video below.

Austrian Death Machine launched 15 years ago as a one man band, triumphing as the metal scene’s newest obsession with their 2008 debut album, Total Brutal. After releasing two more acclaimed albums in 2009 and 2014, the one man band did the impossible - they broke up. After a decade of regrowth and rebirth, and with the help of good friends by his side, Lambesis finally felt inspired to work on new music for the project, now emerging as Quad Brutal - chock full of the band’s most heavy, breakneck riffage, non-stop pummeling rhythms and Ahhnold-approved ferocity yet.

Absolute units like relentless debut single “No Pain No Gain”, hammering “Get Down”, apocalyptic harbinger “Judgment Day” and massive “I Never Quit” blister and groove with unmatched fury, while death-meets-metalcore burners like “Destroy The Machines”, “MeatGrinder” and “Don’t Be Lazy” explode with the colossal strength of Ahhnold himself. On the other end of the weight bench, large and in charge head-spinners like “Conquer” and “Hey Bro Can You Spot Me?” bring the brutality without sacrificing melody, and will have fans of Lambesis’ other projects turning their heads.

Austrian Death Machine is prepared to climb back to the top of their weight class - packing more punch than Mr Universe himself with Quad Brutal.

Lambesis says about Quad Brutal: "Being commissioned by The Govournator to sonically encompass the brutality of 80s action, bodybuilding, and judgment day into one album is a task that comes with great responsibility. First, I had to make it brutal of course. Then, I had to make sure to include choruses so that people don't forget the great wisdom of Ahhnold's words. And since it's the fourth album, I had to really work on my quad strength at the gym to someday be ready to carry the weight of the world from the album cover when it's passed along to me someday. The result is an album that is much more diverse than any ADM album I've written, and in the spectrum of heavy, it is the most brutal by a long shot when you hear all 10 songs."

Quad Brutal will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Blue Gatefold Vinyl

- 1LP Transparent Marbled Violet Gatefold Vinyl + Art Print and Slipmat (Napalm mail order only, limited to 300)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Quad Brutal tracklisting:

"No Pain No Gain (feat. Craig Golias, Angel Vivaldi)

"Conquer (feat. Hellbørn, Clayton King)

"Hey Bro Can You Spot Me? (feat. Craig Golias, Alarcon)

"Judgment Day (feat. Ov Sulfur)

"Everybody Pities The Weak (feat. Hellbørn)

"Don't Be Lazy (feat. Craig Golias)

"Get Down (feat. Craig Golias)

"Destroy The Machines (feat. Dany Lambesis)

"MeatGrinder (feat. Hellbørn)

"I Never Quit (feat. Kill Rob Bailey, Craig Golias, Bleeding Through)

"Don't Be Lazy" video:





"No Pain No Gain" video: