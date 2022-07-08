Austria’s CIRCLE CREEK Announce The World Is On Fire Album

Circle Creek has announced their new album The World Is On Fire.

Four years after the release of their last EP Past Presents Future, the Austrian heavy stoner rockers Circle Creek are going to release their new album The World Is On Fire. With songs like the unbridled “Creatures”, the ironic-sarcastic “D.R.U.G.S”, the admonishing heavy stoner rock anthem “Killing Factories” or the shocking rock thriller “Tell Me Baby”, Circle Creek (in collaboration of Rock Of Angels Records and NRT-Records) open a new chapter in their band history. The World Is On Fire offers content for everybody, with songs that are fun but also with songs that make the listener think and illuminate the dark side of life.

The World Is On Fire will be released on August 5, 2022 as Digipack CD and digital streaming and download format. Preorder at roar.gr or musicmegastore.com.

Tracklisting:

“D.R.U.G.S”

“Tell Me Baby”

“In My Universe”

“Preppers”

“Forever”

“Creatures”

“Journey”

“On My Own”

“Closed Eyes”

“Killing Factories”

“Don’t Be Afraid”

“Tell Me Baby”:

Circle Creek are:

Christian Zirkelbach – Lead Vocals & Guitars

Didier Zirkelbach – Vocals & Guitars

Wolfgang Huber – Bass

Bernhard Wolf – Drums

Guests on the album:

Lorena Valta - vocals

Bi Jaeger - vocals

Erwin Springer - organ & keys