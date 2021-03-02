AUTARKH – “Alignment” Single Streaming

Dutch extreme metal outfit Autarkh have issued new song and video for “Alignment”.

Founder Michel Nienhuis comments: "A place of uncertainty can be a fertile ground if you are open to any way a situation might unfold. All might as well occur in your favor and it could feel like you don’t need to go with the flow because you are the flow. ‘Alignment’ tries to capture this most desirable form of motion, a realm where time and space are aligned. A truly astonishing state of being that ultimately leads to catharsis, self-government and independence."

To misquote Allen Ginsburg "the circle Dodecahdron is broken. But with death comes rebirth." Autarkh takes a radical approach to their musical assault, consuming the listener with dizzying maelstroms of chaos. Form In Motion embodies the word “extreme,” putting forth an intrusive battery of blistering guitars, pummeling drums, spastic math metal salvos and cacophonous electronics that culminates in one of the most robust and daring debut records metal has seen yet.

Form In Motion is due on March 12. Preorder here.

Cover art by Manuel Tinnemans/Comaworx:

Tracklisting:

“Primitive Constructs”

“Turbulence”

“Cyclic Terror”

“Impasse”

“Introspectrum”

“Lost To Sight”

“Metacognition”

“Clouded Aura”

“Alignment”

“Zeit ist nur eine Illusion”

“Alignment”:

(Photo - Steph Byrn)