AUTARKH Offer Advanced Stream Of Form In Motion Album

Dutch extreme metal outfit, Autarkh, are streaming their new album, Form In Motion, in its entirety. The album is out tomorrow, Friday March 12. Pre-order here, and find the album stream below.

To misquote Allen Ginsburg "the circle Dodecahdron is broken. But with death comes rebirth." Autarkh takes a radical approach to their musical assault, consuming the listener with dizzying maelstroms of chaos. Form In Motion embodies the word “extreme,” putting forth an intrusive battery of blistering guitars, pummeling drums, spastic math metal salvos and cacophonous electronics that culminates in one of the most robust and daring debut records metal has seen yet.

Cover art by Manuel Tinnemans/Comaworx:

Tracklisting:

“Primitive Constructs”

“Turbulence”

“Cyclic Terror”

“Impasse”

“Introspectrum”

“Lost To Sight”

“Metacognition”

“Clouded Aura”

“Alignment”

“Zeit ist nur eine Illusion”

(Photo - Steph Byrn)