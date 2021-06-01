AUTARKH Shares Official Music Video For “Alignment”

Dutch extreme metal outfit Autarkh are unveiling the official music video for the song "Alignment," which is taken from their latest album Form In Motion. The music video was created by Guilherme Henriques.

Autarkh comments: ''We are proud to present our second music video for ‘Alignment.’ The video was shot by the talented videographer Guilherme Henriques at Koepelhal and Textielmuseum in Tilburg (NL). ‘Alignment’ tries to capture a most desirable form of motion towards a realm where time and space are aligned, a realm of astonishing catharsis, self-government and independence. It feels like the right time to release this video; the times are still uncertain but it seems we’re moving towards more freedom with an abundance of gained experience.”

Autarkh have recently been featured on the national television show Muziekstad (Music City), from the Dutch broadcasting company 3Voor12/VPRO. In the 30-minute short documentary, founder Michel Nienhuis explains his take on the heavy music scene of the city of Tilburg (NL), which is a fertile ground for the arts. The TV show also features Autarkh's first ever live performance of the tracks "Turbulence" and "Alignment."

Cover art by Manuel Tinnemans/Comaworx:

(Photo - Steph Byrn)