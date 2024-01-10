AUTHOR & PUNISHER Announces Winter 2024 North American Headline Tour

Author & Punisher celebrates 20 years of industrial mastery in 2024. A&P kicks off the landmark anniversary year with a North America headline tour throughout late February & March performing songs throughout his entire catalog. Special support provided by Morne & Glassing.

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 AM EST.

Tristan Shone Comments on 20 Years of Author & Punisher:

“Author & Punisher started as myself playing guitar with a drum machine in 2004 as a move towards being more efficient as one person; I'd had enough of band complexities slowing things down. Throughout the years I opened the flood gates and through my experience at art school I began experimenting with what industrial doom and drone metal really could be. Fast forward 20 years, I feel as though A&P has become part of my psyche...when I walk down the street with headphones listening to tracks I'm developing, my right hand is cycling through beats and I'm visualizing how I can meld the mechanical and the atonal; it has become second nature.

“In thinking back, I've had some great on stage experiences, but equally valuable were the experiences...the weird ones where someone goes out of their way to take you somewhere to eat or see something that is off the charts. I have no doubt that A&P will continue as a creative vessel for many years to come.

“To celebrate 20 years, we're starting things off with a winter 2024 Northeast USA/CAN tour with Morne and Glassing hitting some spots we missed in the last couple years and pounding some spots that we thought needed a little more. This is our first tour since June 2023, so we hope to see you all out there.”

Dates:

February

23 – Cambridge, MA – Sonia

24 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufones

25 – Toronto, ON – Garrison

27 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

28 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

29 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

March

1 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

2 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet

3 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

(Photo - Chad Kelco)