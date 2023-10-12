AUTHOR & PUNISHER Shares "Maiden Star" Music Video

Author & Punisher has released the official “Maiden Star” music video, from the 2022 release full-length Krüller.

“Maiden Star” video was shot during Author & Punisher’s 2023 June European tour by James Rexroad who joined A&P across the northern EU territories and edited by Augie Arredondo.

Author & Punisher comments on the video: “Every time I watch this video it hits me...it's a beautiful music scene and it really makes me so thankful that I get to do what I do. Thanks to James Rexroad for coming along and capturing the community, the energy and the power of heavy music in our lives. Shout out to my bandmate Doug Sabolick, John Cota (sound engineer) and Augie Arredondo for editing the damn thing. From the fjords of Norway, the wood fired saunas of Helsinki and Tallinn, to the beer halls of Bochum, with friends new and old, this one goes out to the fans who support underground music. The community is strong. We love you.”

Additionally, Author & Punisher and his intrepid gear company, Drone Machines, announce a partnership with visionary multi-discipline artist Arca designing and building machines for her live work Mutant;Destrudo at Park Avenue Armory in NYC now through October 15.

Author & Punisher comments on Arca: “There aren't many artists out there as innovative and groundbreaking as Arca. Her style of production and visual design is visceral, dark, and bleak; yet always intriguing and exciting. She's produced amazing solo works as well as music for Bjork, Kanye West, and FKA Twigs to name a few. When she asked me to build her some machines I immediately jumped on it. We've worked on this now for the past 8 months with Alejandra and her creative team focusing on building some industrial controllers that would interact with her DJ setup and allow her to make broader, more physical strokes with levers, sliders, and large knobs. There are five machines in total: one Fader, two Throttles, and two Platters that are all rack mounted above her DJ setup with the table suspended from the ceiling by chains. The aesthetic of Drone Machines (the small gear company birthed from Author & Punisher) is raw and industrial, with heavy machine components. Functionally, there is MIDI, USB, DSP Audio output, and CV/Gate; they are completely open source. Many thanks and shout outs to the team at Drone Machines working with me who helped on this project as well as the other devices we are making: Adam Reed-Erickson (mechanical engineer), Jason Begin (sound designer, producer, composer), and Hanri Thayyil (software engineer).”

Krüller can be ordered at this location, with the 8-song, 52 minute collection available on a selection of limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, cassette and digitally.

Tracklisting:

“Drone Carrying Dread”

“Incinerator”

“Centurion”

“Maiden Star”

“Misery”

“Glorybox” (Portishead cover)

“Blacksmith”

“Krüller”

"Blacksmith":

“Drone Carrying Dread” video:

(Photo - Chad Kelco)