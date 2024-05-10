AUTOPSY – Severed Survival Set For Two-Edition Re-Release To Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Death metal pioneers Autopsy celebrate the 35-year anniversary of their legendary debut album Severed Survival this year. To mark the occasion, Peaceville will be reissuing the album on Limited Edition Red/Black Gore Marble vinyl with two variations available; one featuring the original controversial "Hooks" cover artwork (Kent Mathieu) which was initially banned, and a version containing the replacement "Surgeons" cover (Kev Walker). Both editions include a four-page booklet with a new in-depth interview with the band conducted by Dennis Dread.

The reissue is out on June 28, preorder at the Peaceville Records webstore.

“What can you say about Severed Survival? It’s got heavy, it’s got guts, it’s got blood…LOTS of blood, it’s got a band of freaks trying their best to make their mark and those freaks still stand by this slab of slime 100%.” - Chris Reifert

One of the early death metal acts, & no stranger to controversy over the years, Autopsy formed in 1987 in San Francisco, & released 4 albums on Peaceville Records before disbanding in 1995. Autopsy subsequently re-emerged after an almost 15-year hiatus with the ‘The Tomb Within’ EP, leading to a string of high-calibre releases, showing none of the fire had been extinguished, & continuing a longstanding and lasting legacy.

The band features legendary drummer Chris Reifert, who began his recording career with US metal greats, Death, before taking on the unusual duty of handling drums & vocals for Autopsy, alongside longstanding riff-masters Eric Cutler & Danny Coralles.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Charred Remains”

“Service For A Vacant Coffin”

“Disembowel”

“Gasping For Air”

“Ridden With Disease”

“Pagan Survivor”

Side B

“Impending Dread”

“Severed Survival”

“Critical Madness”

“Embalmed”

“Stillborn”

Autopsy live:

May

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

July

3-7 – Czech Republic Obscene Extreme

August

24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

September

21 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720