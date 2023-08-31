AUTOPSY To Release Ashes, Organs, Blood & Crypts Album In October; Video Trailer Posted

Autopsy will release their new album, Ashes, Organs, Blood & Crypts, via Peaceville Records on October 27. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video trailer below.

One of the longest running death metal acts active today, and an inspiration for whole generations of depraved metal maniacs the world over, Autopsy formed in 1987 in San Francisco (with drummer/vocalist Chris Reifert originally being a part of the genre-defining Floridan act, Death), and released four albums on Peaceville Records - beginning with the classic debut Severed Survival in 1989 - before disbanding in 1995, with members going on to form the equally disturbed Abscess.

Autopsy officially returned after a fifteen year hiatus with the 2010 EP, The Tomb Within, followed closely by fifth studio album, Macabre Eternal in 2011, which set them on a new bloodthirsty trail, with the reinvigorated intent of creating more of the sickest and most twisted and uncompromising music ever to grace a turntable, and the band has remained prolific ever since.

Hot on the heels of 2022’s universally lauded opus, Morbidity Triumphant, which was also the first release to feature new bassist Greg Wilkinson (also currently joined by Chris in death doom duo Static Abyss), the US death metal greats now return for a new sermon of sickness, with Ashes, Organs, Blood & Crypts; brutal bouts of riffery marked by the feral attack of the undisputed master poet of everything macabre, Chris Reifert.

Eleven tracks of pure audial attack, punctuated by frenzied soloing courtesy of guitar maestros Eric Cutler and Danny Coralles amid classic all-out death metal fury going straight for the jugular, interspersed with brooding doom-styled descents into delirium.

Ashes, Organs, Blood & Crypts was recorded at Sharkbite Studios by Scott Evans and Greg Wilkinson, with additional tracking and mixing carried out at Earhammer studios by Greg Wilkinson. Mastering work was once more carried out at Ken Lee mastering.

Carrying on with recent tradition, the cover artwork was created by the suitably morbid mind of Wes Benscoter (Bloodbath/Slayer).

Tracklisting:

"Rabid Funeral"

"Throatsaw"

"No Mortal Left Alive"

"Well Of Entrails"

"Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts"

"Bones To The Wolves"

"Marrow Fiend"

"Toxic Death Fuk"

"Lobotomizing Gods"

"Death Is The Answer"

"Coagulation"

Trailer: