AUTUMNS EYES Set January Release Date For Grimoire Of Oak & Shadow Album; "Follow The Embers" Music Video Posted

Autumns Eyes, the gothic metal one-man outfit helmed by Daniel Mitchell, is pleased to share the first offering from the band’s upcoming studio album. The new song, “Follow The Embers”, is accompanied by a music video and comes off the new full-length, Grimoire Of Oak & Shadow, which will be released on January 26.

With more than two decades of creative passion and meditations on horror/the occult as the foundation, Autumns Eyes celebrates the ilk of brooding and unvarnished luminaries.

Commenting on “Follow The Embers”, Mitchell shares: “We are only as good as what we surround ourselves with, but how do we reconcile our trajectory in life when some of those things turn abrasive? It's never easy to let go of what you've grown so accustomed to, but many times it's out of sheer necessity, so as to ensure sanity and stability. 'Follow The Embers' channels those thoughts, and reminds us that no matter how difficult it may be to let those things go, it won't be nearly as difficult as letting them stay.”

Watch the video for “Follow The Embers” below.

Autumns Eyes is a one-man metal band inspired by Halloween and Horror Movies. Since the band’s inception in 1999, sole member Daniel Mitchell has seamlessly woven inspiration from the darker side of creativity ranging from Tim Burton to Type O Negative.

With over a dozen albums under his belt, Daniel continues to feed the underground metal community with his unique brand of Halloween inspired sonic therapy. While reminding those with a taste for darkness, just how much fun it can be to live in the shadows.

Grimoire Of Oak & Shadow tracklisting:

"Flesh Into Fire"

"Let The Fear Find You"

"Betwixt Wind & Water"

"Late To Live, Early To Die"

"Days Of Arrogance"

"Violation Of Light"

"Follow The Embers"

"Seclusion Delusion"

"Faith In Cycles"

"Warmth Of The Woods"

"Sorrow & Sunlight"

"Follow The Embers" video: