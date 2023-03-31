AVALAND Debut "To Be The King" Music Video; The Legend Of The Storyteller Album Out Now

Fantasy symphonic power metal band, France's Avaland, have released their sophomore full-length, The Legend Of The Storyteller, via Rockshots Records. Check out a video for the track, "To Be The King", below:

Compared to its predecessor, The Legend Of The Storyteller is heavier and is a much more epic power metal record full of anthems upon anthems for fans to chant to as they are taken on a journey over twelve theatric tracks. The record also hears double vocal duties from Adrien G. Gzagg and Jeff Kanji, along with album guests that include Zak Stevens (Savatage / TSO), Madie (Nightmare / Faith In Agony), Pierre “Cara” Carabalona (Eltharia), Ivan Castelli (Lionsoul), Angèle Macabiès, Jens Ludwig (Edguy) and Bruno Ramos (Sortilège / Manigance).

Lead by Adrien G. Gzagg (autor / composer / lead singer / synths and orchestrations), the album's storyline is aprequel to the band's first album Theater Of Sorcery, as he explains further:

"This album, as the first one, is a journey, a trip out of our world, into the universe of Avaland. We enjoy seeing Avaland as a great saga, as a movie, or series. We feel like listening to Avaland is like watching Game Of Thrones, The Lord Of The Rings, or reading comics, it’s an escape from everyday life. For this album, we took a lot of inspiration from Game Of Thrones and Arthurian Myths. We love fantasy and mythologies and we also find ourselves having a great fascination for alchemy and esoterism. Time is also a great subject, it's mystical… in fact, time will be at the center of this saga. This new opus is showing a heavier and darker atmosphere of Avaland’s theatrical universe. Are you ready to be part of The Legend Of The Storyteller?"

Save The Legend Of The Storyteller on your favorite digital platform now at this location; or order a physical copy here.

Tracklisting:

"The Vision"

"Crimson Tyranny"

"Insurrection"

"To Be The King"

"Secret Night"

"Kingslayer"

"The Gift"

"Out Of The Fog"

"Betrayers"

"Madness Of The Wise"

"You’ll Be The Legend"

"Lies"

"La Folie Du Sage" (Bonus Track)

"Kingslayer" video:

"Betrayers" video:

"Crimson Tyranny" lyric video: